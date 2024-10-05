‘Israel’ ‘Sinking Deeper and Deeper’ Into Swamp of Gaza - Hamas

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas resistance movement’s representative in Lebanon Osama Hamdan said ‘Israel’ is “sinking deeper and deeper into the swamp of Gaza,” stressing that the occupying regime failed to achieve a single victory after 60 days of war in the besieged enclave.

Hamdan made the remarks in a press conference in the capital Beirut on Tuesday, noting that the resistance group is “well prepared” to fight no matter how long the ‘Israeli’ war is going to last.

“After 60 days of war, [Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his military couldn’t achieve a single military or political victory. It’s a dream that will never come true to him nor to his military. No matter how long the war would last, we are well-prepared,” the Hamas official added.

“Over 75 years this enemy has never claimed victory against our people. Our people have always been resisting and therefore they can never win against Hamas and they can never claim victory against our Palestinian people and here I would like to confirm that Netanyahu and his war staff are sinking deeper and deeper into the swamp of Gaza,” he added.

Hamdan also hailed the fighters of al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, who are defending the Palestinian people’s rights and their land, saying “every moment they are making the enemy sustain injuries and losses and making Gaza a cemetery for such an aggressor.”

‘Israel’ waged the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas launched an operation against the occupied territories on that day in response to the ‘Israeli’ regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Nearly 16,000 people, most of them women and children, have been martyred in ‘Israel’s’ aggression on Gaza during the past two months.

The top Hamas official went on to say that ‘Israel’s’ invasion of Gaza is just a “thirst for blood” that will go unquenched, adding that the real objective of the occupying regime is to eliminate the Palestinian people and their cause which is “an impossibility.”

He also predicted that Netanyahu’s regime will soon fall because of the Gaza war, adding that the long-serving premier will eventually be tried as a war criminal.

Hamdan further stated that Netanyahu is “responsible” for the lives of ‘Israeli’ war prisoners in Gaza, adding that his goals in the enclave are “unattainable.”

He also said the ‘Israeli’ regime failed to release a single prisoner of war except according to our terms, emphasizing that there will be “no negotiations or a prisoner swap” before the ‘Israeli’ assault on Gaza comes to an end.

Mohamad Elmasry, a media studies professor at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, told Al Jazeera that Hamas is “still largely intact” despite ‘Israel’s’ stated goal of eliminating the resistance group.