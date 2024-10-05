Al-Quds Brigades: ‘Israeli’ Occupation Vehicles Destroyed in Khan Yunis

By Staff, Agencies

Spokesperson for Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Abu Hamza, announced on Tuesday that the group has destroyed several ‘Israeli’ occupation vehicles alongside the eastern Khan Yunis front lines where ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have been trying to advance.

The confrontation took place in east al-Qarara, and east of Gaza City, stressing that the Resistance caused some definite casualties among the ranks of occupation soldiers.

Abu Hamza stressed the steadfastness of the resistance and their readiness in the field across all axes in Gaza, pointing out that what was issued by the military media showing the heroic acts of the al-Quds Brigades is only a small portion of what the enemy must expect.

The spokesperson also pointed out that "Al-Quds Brigades resistance fighters engaged in fierce confrontations against enemy soldiers using machine guns along the east of Gaza." Moreover, he emphasized that in the end, the enemy will have no choice but to leave our land.

Abu Hamza also reassured the Palestinian people that the Al-Quds Brigades and the resistance in general are still doing well, and that "the freedom fighters in the battlefields are present to repel the enemy.

Abu Hamza revealed that "the coming hours will witness more valor, confrontation, and destruction of invading enemy vehicles."

In the same respect, the Al-Qassam Brigades on Tuesday said that its fighters managed to kill 10 ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in Khan Yunis, South of the Gaza Strip.

"A short while ago... Al-Qassam resistance fighters managed to finish off 10 Zionist soldiers and kill them from a zero distance in the axis east of the city of Khan Yunis," the military wing said on Telegram.

The military wing further stated that it targeted eight Zionist terrorists using anti-personnel missiles, as well as causing injuries to six more ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the Al-Zana area in the eastern axis of the city of Khan Yunis using "Qassam rifles."

Fighting has resumed since the temporary truce expired last Friday, with reports that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces engaged in numerous massacres against civilians all across the Strip.

The resistance has been carrying out multiple operations in retaliation to ‘Israeli’ aggressions and to defend Gaza.

On Monday, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that their fighters destroyed 28 ‘Israeli’ military vehicles across all axes over the past 24 hours.

As of the health ministry's latest updates, the death toll in Gaza has reached 16,000 with 42,000 injured.