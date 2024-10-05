No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, December 5, 2023
folder_openLebanon access_time10 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 09:50 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the ‘Ruwaisat Al-Assi’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 09:50 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the three-way intersection of ‘Al-Tayhat’ with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 the ‘Zebdin’ Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 the ‘Bayyadh Blida’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 the ‘Jal Al-Allam’ and ‘Dhayra’ sites with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 the ‘Kobra’ site [south of Alma al-Shaab] with guided missiles, scoring direct hits.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in Khallet Wardeh with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  8. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:35 the ‘Birket Risha’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  9. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:45 the ‘Branit’ Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  10. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:45 the ‘’Ramiya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  11. The Islamic Resistance fighters attacked the ‘Metula’ Site with a strike drone at 15:30, scoring direct hits.
  12. And in response to the ‘Israeli’ enemy targeting of a Lebanese Army site, and the martyrdom of Corporal Abdul Karim Meqdad, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:40 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in ‘Al-Manara’ Settlement with guided missiles, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties.
  13. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:10 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in Khallet Wardeh with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

 

Israel Al-Quds Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

one month ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, August 22, 2024

one month ago
Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Four Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [20/8/2024]

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot