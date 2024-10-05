By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 09:50 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the ‘Ruwaisat Al-Assi’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 09:50 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the three-way intersection of ‘Al-Tayhat’ with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 the ‘Zebdin’ Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missiles, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 the ‘Bayyadh Blida’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 the ‘Jal Al-Allam’ and ‘Dhayra’ sites with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 the ‘Kobra’ site [south of Alma al-Shaab] with guided missiles, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in Khallet Wardeh with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:35 the ‘Birket Risha’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:45 the ‘Branit’ Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:45 the ‘’Ramiya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters attacked the ‘Metula’ Site with a strike drone at 15:30, scoring direct hits. And in response to the ‘Israeli’ enemy targeting of a Lebanese Army site, and the martyrdom of Corporal Abdul Karim Meqdad, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:40 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in ‘Al-Manara’ Settlement with guided missiles, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:10 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in Khallet Wardeh with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed casualties.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}