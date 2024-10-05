“Israel” Issues Severe Travel Warnings to Dozens of Countries

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" entity’s so-called “National Security” Council on Monday updated travel warnings for dozens of countries, as the entity waged a brutal aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Several countries in Western Europe, including the United Kingdom, France and Germany; in South America, including Argentina and Brazil; along with Australia and Russia were raised to Level 2, which recommends that “Israelis” take additional precautions while there.

A number of countries in Africa, including South Africa and Eritrea, and in central Asia, including Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, were raised to Level 3, which recommends postponing nonessential travel.

The council also reiterated its recommendation that “Israelis” reconsider all travel abroad and called on those who do need to travel overseas to avoid outward displays of their Jewish and “Israeli” identities.

“Since the beginning of the war there have been increased efforts identified from Iran and its affiliates, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, to target ‘Israelis’ and Jews around the world,” the so-called “National Security” Council said in a statement.

A color-coded map released Monday with the entity's so-called “National Security” Council statement showed alert levels for each country, from Level 1 [no threat] to Level 4 [high threat]. The fifth level, an orange-red shade, indicates mixed threat level in different areas of the country.

The council recommended that “Israelis” postpone travel to countries with alerts in place, especially Arab and Middle Eastern countries, the north Caucasus region of Russia, Iran, and Muslim countries in Asia.

The statement also recommended that “Israelis” abroad avoid attending protests and rallies, and stay alert at all times.

The “Israeli” entity started its war on Gaza on October 7 after resistance groups launched Operation al-Aqsa Flood in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.

The entity has also blocked supply of water, food, electricity, and medicines to Gaza, plunging the coastal area into a humanitarian crisis. The regime has been defying global calls for a ceasefire as well.