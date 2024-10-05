Five Palestinians Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Raids Across Occupied West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have killed five young Palestinian men during violent raids across the occupied West Bank amid the regime's genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry, the five men were martyred in separate attacks by the ‘Israeli’ regime's forces on Monday.

The ministry said two Palestinians were martyred after the ‘Israeli’ forces stormed the town of Sa'ir, northeast of the West Bank city of al-Khalil, opening fire on the town's residents who responded by throwing firecrackers and rocks at the occupation regime's troops.

The martyrs were identified as 23-year-old Anas Ismail al-Faroukh and 22-year-old Muhammad Saadi al-Faroukh.

Earlier on Monday, and in the West Bank's northwestern city of Qalqilyah, the ‘Israeli’ occupation troops raid left two more young men martyred in the ensuing confrontations.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the martyrs’ bodies were then seized by ‘Israeli’ forces.

The fifth Palestinian was martyred during an attack by the regime's forces on a refugee camp in the town of Qalandiya in central West Bank, while 18 others were injured. He was identified as 23-year-old Ali Ibrahim Alqam, who was shot in the heart during the raid.

According to the Health Ministry, the new fatalities raise the number of Palestinians martyred in the occupied West Bank since the beginning of this year to 465, including 257 people who have lost their lives since October 7.

The regime has exceptionally intensified its attacks against Palestinians throughout the West Bank since that day, when it launched a devastating war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Nearly 16,000 Palestinians have been martyred and approximately 1.9 million others displaced so far as a result of ‘Israel's’ onslaught on the coastal territory.