Imam Khamenei: A Global Alliance Against US, Western Aggressions Is Necessary

By Staff, Khamenei.ir

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei received Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and the accompanying delegation on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Imam Khamenei referred to the numerous political and economic capacities of Iran and Cuba, underlining that "These capacities should be used to form an alliance and a coalition between countries that have the same stance against the coercive behaviors of the US and Western countries."

"By focusing on economic cooperation, this coalition can take a common and effective position on important global issues such as the Palestinian cause," His Eminence underlined.

Imam Khamenei explained that the issue of Palestine is not merely related to the recent events and the bombings in Gaza, "because in the past 75 years, the Palestinians have always been subjected to all kinds of torture, afflictions and massacres. But now the tragedy in Gaza is so big that the truth has been exposed to the global public opinion and it is impossible to hide it."

Pointing to that the position of the Cuban president on global issues, especially the issue of Palestine, is in line with the views of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khamenei referred to the cooperation between Iran and Cuba in international forums: "The relations between the two countries should be further strengthened in various fields, including the field of scientific cooperation. Considering that Mr. Raisi's administration is a hardworking government, I hope that the agreements will progress and reach the stage of implementation and action.”

During the meeting, His Eminence also reflected on the meeting that he had 22 years ago with Fidel Castro, the late leader of Cuba. "The Cuban Revolution and the personality of Mr. Castro always had a special appeal for Iranian revolutionaries before the victory of the Islamic Revolution and this was due to his honesty in his revolutionary positions," Imam Khamenei recalled.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution further emphasized that revolutionary “honesty,” "steadfastness," and "seriousness" are the common features of the Cuban Revolution and the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

During this meeting, which was also attended by Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, Mr. Miguel Díaz-Canel expressed his pleasure with the meeting he had with Imam Khamenei. He underlined that Imam Khamenei’s words are in line with the concerns and positions of the Cuban government, adding that, "Relations between Iran and Cuba have been on the right track after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, and in our talks in Tehran, we concentrated all efforts to deepen these relations, especially in the economic and commercial fields."

Díaz-Canel also emphasized that the two countries can complement each other in various fields, especially in dealing with the interventional measures and sanctions by the United States and its allies. "Iran and Cuba can also increase their relations in international cooperation and be influential in important global matters such as the issue of Palestine," he added.

Regarding the events in Gaza and the issue of Palestine, Díaz-Canel remarked that, “What is happening in Gaza today is an unacceptable genocide, and international organizations have turned a blind eye to the killing of tens of thousands of Gazans, two-thirds of whom are children and women. And what’s surprising is that those who were constantly complaining about the war between Ukraine and Russia and the killing of civilians are now silent about the killing of tens of thousands of Gazans. What this shows is the terrible state our world is in."