ICC’s Prosecutor to “Israel”: Respect Int’l Law 

By Staff, Agencies 

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court [ICC], Karim Khan, called on “Israel” to respect the international rules of war and said he was accelerating his investigation into violence by “Israeli” settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

“In Gaza, there is no justification for doctors to perform operations without light, for children to be operated upon without anesthetics. Imagine the pain,” Khan said in a video message posted online after a four-day visit to the “Israeli” entity and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

“I was crystal clear, that this is the time to comply with the law. If ‘Israel’ doesn't comply now, they shouldn't complain later.”

Khan also called on Hamas to respect the rules of war and to not misuse any humanitarian aid that is brought into the besieged Gaza strip.

“Civilians must have access to basic food, water and desperately needed medical supplies, without further delay, and at pace and at scale,” he added.

At the same time, Khan said violence by settlers in the West Bank was “unacceptable and could also not go unpunished.”

“We have been investigating and we are accelerating investigations,” he said of the situation in the West Bank, noting that “No ‘Israeli’ settler armed with an ideology and a gun can think it's open season against Palestinians.”

