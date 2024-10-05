No International Organization Tries to Stop the ‘Israeli’ Killing Machine – Raisi

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi slammed the deafening silence of the international community on the ‘Israeli’ genocide in Gaza, saying no international organization is trying to stop the ‘Israeli’ killing machine.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel, who is in Tehran on a historic visit.

During a ceremony held at the Sa’adabad historical and cultural complex on Monday morning, Raisi welcomed Díaz-Canel, who arrived in Tehran Sunday night on the first visit by a Cuban president after former leader, late Fidel Castro, visited Iran 22 years ago.

The Iranian and Cuban presidents started their meeting shortly following the ceremony and are scheduled to attend a joint press conference afterward.

Senior officials of the two countries will sign documents and memoranda of understanding to develop relations of cooperation.

Back on Sunday, Raisi underlined Iran’s support for Gaza and Palestine is based on the Constitution of the Islamic Republic, adding that advocating for the Palestinians was the number-one priority since the 1979 Islamic Republic.

Speaking at a conference in Tehran the Iranian president emphasized that the tendencies of some regional countries do not compromise the constitutional principle behind the support for Palestine.

“Our support for Gaza and Palestine is based on the Constitution. Backing the oppressed is among the foundations of the Constitution. Thus, supporting Palestine has been the foremost issue of the [Islamic] Revolution since its onset,” he said.

“We cannot stop adhering to the principles. The inclinations of some parties in the region will not compromise this principle of the Constitution.”

Raisi also described the Iranian Constitution as the most progressive among all countries.

He further cited an African jurist as saying that the Constitution of the Islamic Republic is a combination of democracy and ideals.