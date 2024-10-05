By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Monday, December 4, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 01:00 at dawn a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in ‘Shtula’ Forest and ‘Al-Raheb’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 09:00 the ‘Al-Baghdadi’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 the ‘Ruwaisat Al-Alam’ Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarshouba Hills and Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 a gathering of 'Israeli' occupation soldiers east of ‘Misgav Am’ with guided missiles, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:00 an ‘Israeli’ infantry force in ‘Karm Al-Tuffah’ eastern ‘Branit’ Barracks and ‘Al-Raheb’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:30 an ‘Israeli’ infantry force in ‘Shtula’ Forest with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:10 an ‘Israeli’ infantry force in ‘Hanita’ Forest with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 the ‘Birket Risha’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:40 the ‘Jal Al-Alam’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 22:40 two vehicles belonging to the Engineering Corps of the ‘Israeli’ occupation army while operating to set ablaze the forests facing the ‘Ramiya’ Site. Two vehicles were directly hit with guided missiles, set on fire, and leaving their crew members killed and injured.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}