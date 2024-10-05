Yemeni Forces Target Two ‘Israeli’ Ships in Red Sea

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces targeted two more ‘Israeli’ ships in the Red Sea, stressing that the battle against the ‘Israeli’ regime and the United States will continue until attacks on the Gaza Strip come to a full stop.

On Sunday, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced that two ‘Israeli’ ships named Unity Explorer and Number Nine were targeted in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait earlier in the day.

Saree said that the first ‘Israeli’ ship was targeted with a naval missile, and the second ship was struck with a drone after they rejected warnings from the Yemeni navy.

"In support of the Palestinian nation, we’ve disrupted the passage of Zionist enemy ships," the spokesman added.

Saree maintained that the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to prevent ‘Israeli’ ships from passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea until the attacks “on our brothers in Gaza come to a halt.”

“Today, we are in a decisive fight against the US and the Zionist enemy and we will continue this until attacks on Gaza are stopped,” he said.

The Yemeni Armed Forces launched missile and drone attacks on targets in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories of Palestine after the aggression on Gaza began in early October.

On November 19, Ansarullah fighters boarded a commercial ship believed to be ultimately owned by a major ‘Israeli’ businessman with links to the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime.

The Yemenis have said that any ship with links to ‘Israel’ will be a legitimate target if it passes the waters off Yemen's ports in the Red Sea.

Reports have shown that ‘Israeli’ shipping companies have already decided to reroute their vessels in fear of attacks by Yemeni forces.

Saree told al-Masirah TV that Yemen is also prepared to respond to any retaliatory attack by the US and ‘Israel’ and their allies in the region, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The attacks by Yemenis are part of a broader military campaign that targets ‘Israeli’ and US interests and involves resistance groups in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

The campaign is aimed at forcing the regime to halt its aggression on Gaza and to press Washington to end its support for the aggression.

Iraqi resistance forces have launched dozens of attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria while Lebanon’s Hezbollah has been engaged in almost daily attacks on ‘Israeli’ bases in northern Palestine over the past two months.

The Zionist regime resumed its attacks on Gaza early on Friday after a seven-day truce with Hamas.

More than 15,500 people have been martyred in the ‘Israeli’ attacks on Gaza since October 7.