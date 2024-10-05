- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, December 3, 2023
folder_openLebanon access_time10 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued on Sunday, December 3, 2023 the following statements:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:10 a military vehicle in ‘Beit Hillel’ Base, leaving its crew killed and injured.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:25 the ‘Zebdin,’ ‘Al-Radar’, and ‘Ruwaisat Al-Alam’ sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 a gathering of occupation soldiers eastern ‘Hanita’ Site with the appropriate weapons.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 the ‘Al-Raheb’ Site with the appropriate weapons.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 the ‘Ramiya’ Site with the appropriate weapons.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News