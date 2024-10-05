No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, December 2, 2023

folder_openLebanon access_time10 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Saturday, December 2, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 the artillery bunkers in ‘Khirbet Ma’er’ Site with missiles, hitting it directly.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 the ‘Al-Raheb’ Site and its garrison with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 the Division 91 HQ in the ‘Branit’ Barracks with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:40, the 'Ruwaisat Al-Alam' Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:35 the ‘Jal Al-Alam’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:00 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers in the vicinity of ‘Birket Risha’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:10 the ‘Al-Raheb’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  8. And as part of the initial response to the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s bombardment of a house in Houla yesterday, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 an ‘Israeli’ force that was stationed in a ‘house’ inside the ‘Dovev’ settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  9. And as part of response to the ‘Israeli’ enemy’s bombardment of a house in Houla yesterday, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:25 another ‘Israeli’ force that was stationed in a ‘house’ inside the ‘Dovev’ settlement with the appropriate weapons, inflicting upon them confirmed losses.
  10. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:25 the ‘Al-Marj’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  11. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:25 the ‘Metula’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Al-Quds Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

