Iranian Navy Unveils Homegrown Chamrosh-4 VTOL Drone, Remotely Operated Vehicle

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Republic of Iran Navy has unveiled a domestically developed and manufactured vertical take-off and landing [VTOL] drone, alongside a remotely operated vehicle [ROV] that can undertake a variety of marine operations autonomously.

The indigenous military achievements were put on display during an exhibition attended by Chief Commander of the Iranian Army, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, and a number of high-ranking military figures and state officials in the capital Tehran on Saturday.

The VTOL drone, dubbed Chamrosh-4 and named after a bird in Persian mythology believed to live on the summit of Mount Alborz, enjoys cost-efficient technologies and can easily take off from and land vertically on the decks of all types of naval vessels, and carry out assigned missions.

Moreover, the remotely operated vehicle can detect, locate and destroy both anchored sleeping naval mines. The ROV reportedly has the ability to carry payloads to mines and clear them.

During the exhibition, various seaborne weapons, anti-ship missile systems, sophisticated surveillance, telecommunications and electronic warfare systems, as well as domestically produced advanced parts were showcased.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, decrying enemies for questioning the country’s missile program.