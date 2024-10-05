One Of US’ Largest Unions Urges Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

One of the largest labor unions in the United States, representing workers in the automobile, aircraft, agricultural tools, and other industries, has called for a complete ceasefire in Gaza following the end of a temporary truce and the resumption of the ‘Israeli’ aggression on the devastated Strip.

The United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America [UAW], comprises over 400,000 active workers and more than 580,000 retirees in these sectors across the US.

The announcement was made by the union's president, Brandon Mancilla, during a conference held at a rally outside the White House on Friday. The demonstrators, who went on a hunger strike in support of Gaza, carried banners reading: "Biden, you are starving Gaza."

On Friday morning, the temporary truce expired, which was directly followed by a renewal of ‘Israeli’ strikes across Gaza. In one day only, ‘Israeli’ bombing left more than 190 civilians martyred, a significant number being children.

"From opposing fascism in WWII to mobilizing against apartheid South Africa and the CONTRA war, the @UAW has consistently stood for justice across the globe," Mancilla said in his statement.

He also announced that the union's executive council will be "forming Divestment and Just Transition working group to study the history of ‘Israel’ and Palestine, our union’s economic ties to the conflict, and explore how we can have a just transition for US workers from war to peace."

Calls for a ceasefire among local labor unions in the United States have increased since the onset of the war on Gaza. Among them are the American Postal Workers Union, the California Nurses Association, and the Chicago Teachers Union.

These calls coincide with nationwide protests in several US cities across the states condemning the ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza and calling for the cessation of the aggression.

Global movements continue to increase as ‘Israelis’ continue to commit brutal massacres in Gaza, over 1,300 of which have been recorded so far. As per the latest public data provided by the Palestinian Health Ministry, the war on the Strip resulted in over 18,000 Palestinian martyrs, more than 60% of whom were women and children.