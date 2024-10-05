US Shipped 100 BLU-109 Bunker Buster Bombs to Help ‘Israel’ Fight Hamas

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has delivered 100 units of 2,000-pound BLU-109 bunker buster bombs among thousands of other ammunition and weapons systems to ‘Israel’ in the war against the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, US media reported on Friday.

Among the nearly 15,000 bombs and 57,000 artillery shells delivered to the ‘Israeli’ military following Hamas Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories on October 7, the United States has also transferred 100 BLU-109 bunker buster bombs, media reported, citing US officials.

The BLU-109 bomb, created to cause maximum damage, carries a 2,000-pound warhead capable of penetrating concrete shelters, it was reported. ‘Israel’ could use such bunker buster bombs to penetrate Hamas’ vast network of underground tunnels and installations.

However, several security analysts have pointed out that the delivery of such bombs to ‘Israel’ is inconsistent with the calls made by senior US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to protect civilians and minimize human loss of life.

Although there might be legitimate grounds to use the bunker buster bombs, there is a significant threat to civilians in and near major refugee camps inhabited by thousands of displaced Palestinians above the tunnels, the report said.

Proceeding to use such bombs would require factoring in the potential harm to civilians, media reported.

Earlier Friday, the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime resumed its war on Gaza after nearly a week of a humanitarian pause in hostilities.

More than 16,000 Palestinians have been martyred in ‘Israel’s’ invasion and indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza and more than 36,000 others have been wounded since October 7.