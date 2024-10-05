Resistance Groups Vow Harsher Response As ‘Israeli’ War on Gaza Resumes

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian cited the regional resistance leaders as pledging to confront the ‘Israeli’ regime more decisively if ‘Tel Aviv’ resumed its war against the Gaza Strip.

Making the remarks in a phone call with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi on Friday, Amir Abdollahian underlined that during his last week's trip to Beirut, he heard resistance leaders saying that the resistance's response would be regret-inducing and harsher than before in the event of the ‘Israeli’ regime's resumption of its attacks against Gaza.

The Zionist regime launched a war against Gaza on October 7 following an operation staged by the territory's resistance movements.

The war has left more than 15,500 people martyred across the coastal sliver until last week when an Egyptian- and Qatari-mediated truce took effect. ‘Israel’ restarted the military campaign earlier on Friday, following the truce, leaving at least 180 more people martyred.

Resistance movements across Gaza as well as Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement and Yemen's Armed Forces have been staging many rounds of operations against the occupied territories in support of the war-hit people of Gaza.

Amir Abdollahian said the Zionist regime's resuming its war crimes against the people of Gaza indicated its ignorance towards the international community's demands and the world's public opinion.

"It is necessary that all Muslim countries increase their efforts aimed at stopping these crimes," he noted.

The Omani official, for his part, described the recommencement of the war and its spread across the region as lamentable.

The officials, meanwhile, emphasized the need for the establishment of a sustainable ceasefire in the Palestinian coastal sliver, extensive transfer of humanitarian assistance to the territory, and effective endeavor on the part of the international community toward this purpose.