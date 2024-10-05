‘Israel’ Seeks to Assassinate Hamas Leaders Wherever They Are - WSJ

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ regime's top spy agencies reportedly seek to “assassinate” Hamas leaders around the world after its brutal war on the Gaza Strip that has already left more than 15,000 Palestinian martyrs ends.

With orders from ‘Israeli’ prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the regime’s top spy agencies, including Mossad, are working on plans to assassinate Hamas leaders living in Lebanon, Turkey, Qatar, and other Gulf countries, The Wall Street Journal cited unnamed ‘Israeli’ officials as saying on Thursday.

"The question now for ‘Israeli’ leaders isn't about whether to try to kill Hamas leaders elsewhere in the world, but where—and how, the officials said," wrote the newspaper.

The report claimed that there had been calls to immediately assassinate Khaled Meshaal, one of the top Hamas leaders, after the Palestinian resistance group launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupation regime on October 7.

Netanyahu hinted at the regime’s plans for assassinations abroad in an address in late November, when he said that he had “instructed the Mossad to act against the heads of Hamas wherever they are.”

The Zionist regime has a long history of conducting assassinations outside its entity’s borders in violation of international law, sovereignty of other countries, and human rights.

Zionist wat minister Yoav Galant also threatened Hamas leaders back then, saying, “The struggle is worldwide.”

Efraim Halevy, a former Mossad director, however, told the Journal that the regime’s plan “is not supported by everyone.”

"Pursuing Hamas on a worldwide scale and trying to systematically remove all its leaders from this world is a desire to exact revenge, not a desire to achieve a strategic aim."

After ‘Israel’ was caught off guard by Hamas operation on the occupied territories, it started a brutal bombing campaign against the besieged Gaza Strip. The regime has so far killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, about 40 percent of whom are children.