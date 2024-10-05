By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued on Friday, December 1, 2023 the following statements:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the ‘Jal Al-Alam’ Site with the appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:43 a gathering of ‘Israeli’ enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the ‘Al-Marj’ Site with the appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:43 the ‘Ramim’ Barracks with the appropriate weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:40 several points where ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers were deployed in the vicinity of the ‘Ramiya’ Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:10 the ‘Al-Marj’ site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 23:20 the artillery bunkers of ‘Dishon’ which bombed in the afternoon the Lebanese village of Houla. The Islamic Resistance used Katyusha ‘Grad’ missiles in this operation and scored direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}