Iran Leaves COP 28 In Protest to ‘Israeli’ Regime’s Presence

By Staff, Agencies

An Iranian delegation headed by energy minister left World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates in show of protest against the presence of the officials of the Zionist ‘Israeli’ regime on Friday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's delegation, headed by Energy Minister Ali Akbar Mehrabian protested the presence of the officials of the Zionist regime in 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference on Friday and left it in a show of protest.

The Iranian diplomatic delegation had participated in this meeting after they had received information about the non-attendance of officials from the Zionist regime and they left the conference after learning about their participation.

News and political analyses had indicated that the occupying Zionist regime would not risk attending the event for fear of repercussions of their horrible crimes in Gaza over the past weeks.

When leaving the conference, the Iranian energy minister told media that, "The leaders of about 150 countries were invited to attend the COP 28 and estimates showed that a significant number of these invitees, including the officials of the Zionist regime, were not going to attend at the conference."

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran's delegation intended to use the opportunity that the Dubai-hosted international conference provides to shed light on Gaza situation and negotiate with the authorities and delegations of different countries and defend the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Accordingly, the Iranian delegation decided to leave the event for the participation of the Zionist regime's delegation headed by the head of the regime, Mehrabian said, adding that Iran argues that the ‘Israeli’ delegation's attendance is in contraction with the conference's declared objectives.

The Zionist regime resumed its aggression on Gaza on Friday morning as its head Isaac Herzog attended the UAE-hosted COP 28.