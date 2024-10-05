Yemen Ready to Resume Anti-“Israeli” Operations as Truce Expires

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Armed Forces have pledged to resume their operations against targets deep inside the 1948 “Israeli”-occupied territories, noting that they will stop attacks as soon as the “Israeli” aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip comes to a “complete halt”.

Yemen released a statement late on Thursday, hours before a temporary truce between the Hamas resistance movement and the “Israeli” regime expired on Friday morning.

“In line with the directives of the leader of the Anasrullah resistance movement, [Sayyed] Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, and in response to popular calls by the great Yemeni nation as well as freedom-loving Arabs and Muslims to stand firmly by Palestinians and their proud resistance front, Yemeni forces voice their full preparedness to re-launch their military operations against the ‘Israeli’ enemy if the latter opts to recommence its aggression against Gaza,” reads the statement.

It emphasized that Yemeni troops won’t hesitate to expand their attacks against “Israeli” targets to include the Zionist regime's interests in the occupied territories and at sea.

“Yemeni Armed Forces as declared earlier will continue to prevent ‘Israeli’ vessels from cruising in the Red Sea waters and will adopt further measures to ensure effective implementation of the step.

“Their military operations will stop as soon as the ‘Israeli’ aggression against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip comes to a complete halt,” the statement pointed out.

It further called on Muslim nations and people across the world to support Palestinians in their liberation struggle.

Since the apartheid “Israeli” entity started its military attack on Gaza, Yemeni forces have carried out several operations against the occupation regime. These operations include firing ballistic and cruise missiles on occupied territories, and capturing at least three “Israeli” ships that were sailing in Yemen's waters.

The “Israeli” entity launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements waged the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the “Israeli” regime’s decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The “Israeli” aggression has so far killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.