‘Israel’ Dismissed Intel About Hamas Op Plan Over A Year Ago - Report

By Staff, Agencies

‘Israel’ had access to Hamas' plan of its surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood for over a year, The New York Times reported on Thursday. ‘Israeli’ officials are said to have dismissed the intelligence report on the plan claiming it was too ambitious for Hamas to execute it.

The 40-page document, code-named as 'Jericho Wall,' outlined details of the future October 7 operation: plans of taking over ‘Israeli’-occupied towns and storming of the key military bases, including the base in ‘Re'im.’

The report says that Hamas fighters followed the blueprint with shocking precision: document called for a barrage of rockets at the outset of the attack, drones to knock out the security cameras and automated machine guns along the border, and to pour into ‘Israeli’-occupied territories en masse in paragliders, on motorcycles and on foot.

All those scenes happened indeed across southern ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestine on October 7.

The document also suggested that Hamas had intelligence on the military targets dislocation and size of the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces deployments. In the report, NYT raises a fair question of how Hamas fighters could gain access to such sensitive information.

While it remains unclear if Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or other top political leaders were among those who overlooked the threat, it is said that the blueprint "circulated widely among ‘Israeli’ military and intelligence leaders."

“It is not yet possible to determine whether the plan has been fully accepted and how it will be manifested,” read a military assessment cited by NYT.

Later in July 2023, three months before the operation, a veteran analyst of Unit 8200, ‘Israel’s’ signals intelligence agency, warned that Hamas conducted intense training exercise that matched the preparation outlined in the blueprint, said NYT. "I utterly refute that the scenario is imaginary. It is a plan designed to start a war. It’s not just a raid on a village," wrote the analyst.

Those concerns are said to have been brushed off. "The audacity of the blueprint, officials said, made it easy to underestimate. All militaries write plans that they never use, and ‘Israeli’ officials assessed that, even if Hamas invaded, it might muster a force of a few dozen, not the hundreds who ultimately attacked," cited the report.

NYT stated that ‘Israeli’ officials would not disclose the origin of the report, but the blueprint is said to have been among "several versions of attack plans collected over the years."