Palestinian Detainees in “Israeli” Prisons: The Atrocities Behind Bars

folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time10 months ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographics highlighting the plight of Palestinian abductees in “Israeli” jails as per the testimony of liberated detainee Ramzi al-Abbasi.

Israel Palestine AdministrativeDetention

