‘Israel’ Resumes War on Gaza After Truce Deal Expires

By Staff, Agencies

Several explosions and gunfire have been reported in northern Gaza as the Zionist regime said it has resumed its attacks on the besieged strip after a temporary ceasefire expired.

Palestinian media outlets also reported fierce confrontations between ‘Israeli’ occupation forces and Palestinian resistance fighters on Friday.

At least six Palestinians were martyred on Friday morning in an ‘Israeli’ air raid on Rafah city in the south of Gaza, health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said.

Elsewhere, two children were martyred in air raids on Gaza City, said Fadel Naim, a doctor with Al-Ahli hospital.

The Gaza-based interior ministry said ‘Israel’ launched artillery strikes on the northwestern part of the Gaza Strip.

A series of airstrikes also hit the besieged strip. That came as the ‘Israeli’ military said that it has “resumed combat against Hamas” resistance movement in Gaza.

Earlier, sirens went off in ‘Israeli’ settlements near Gaza as the ‘Israeli’ regime claimed it had intercepted a rocket fired from the strip.

The truce, which was extended twice, began on November 24 and ended at 7 am Friday. The ceasefire had paused brutal ‘Israeli’ strikes on Gaza that began in early October.

‘Israel’ launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories in response to the ‘Israeli’ regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The ‘Tel Aviv’ regime also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

More than 15,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been martyred in the ‘Israeli’ strikes.

The truce saw the release of 105 ‘Israeli’ captives held in Gaza and 240 Palestinian prisoners.

The ceasefire has allowed some humanitarian aid into Gaza but the aid supplies were far below what is needed, according to aid workers.