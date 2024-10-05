No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

The “Israeli” Aggression on the Gaza Strip in Numbers

The “Israeli” Aggression on the Gaza Strip in Numbers
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time10 months ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographics detailing the Palestinian losses due to the “Israeli” aggression on the Gaza Strip until 28/11/2023.

The “Israeli” Aggression on the Gaza Strip in Numbers

 

Israel Palestine GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Rocket Strikes Ravage 189k Dunams in Northern “Israel”

Hezbollah Rocket Strikes Ravage 189k Dunams in Northern “Israel”

one month ago
The “Israeli” “Ami’ad” Military Base

The “Israeli” “Ami’ad” Military Base

one month ago
“Tsnobar 651” Base Targeted by Resistance Rockets

“Tsnobar 651” Base Targeted by Resistance Rockets

one month ago
Is The West Bank on the Brink of A New Intifada?

Is The West Bank on the Brink of A New Intifada?

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot