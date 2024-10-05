Elimination Of ‘Israel’ Needs Only Two Days - IRG Chief

By Staff, Agencies

If another anti-‘Israeli’ military operation like the Al-Aqsa Flood breaks out, the Zionist regime will collapse in only 48 hours, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami said.

Addressing a gathering of Basij forces in Iran’s northern city of Qazvin on Thursday, Salami said Operation Al-Aqsa Flood that the Palestinian Resistance forces launched outside Gaza on October 7 proved that the downfall of the Zionist regime is not distant and is much easier than what ‘Israel’ and the US perceive.

‘Tel Aviv,’ the city that has been occupied by the usurping Zionist regime, is totally within the target of attacks from Hezbollah and the forces in Gaza and the West Bank, he added.

“If the engine of another operation like Al-Aqsa [Flood] is turned on, the time needed for the dissolution of the fake regime [‘Israel’] will be only 48 hours so that… the regime will be totally wiped out,” the IRG Chief stated.

Describing the ceasefire in Gaza as a result of the ‘Israeli’ army’s defeat and frustration, Major General Salami said any war after the expiry of the truce will be limited to bombardment, because the Zionist army is incapable of proceeding with a ground offensive.

He said information on the ground indicates that the Palestinian fighters in Gaza have detonated 300 tanks from a total of 1,600 tanks and personnel carriers that ‘Israel’ had deployed to the battlefield.

The Zionist regime’s economy has sustained heavy damages, as ‘Israel’ is losing $300 million each day in the wake of the war on Gaza, he added.

Salami noted that the Zionist army is no longer capable of carrying on the onslaught on Gaza, as 2,000 ‘Israeli’ troops have deserted in recent weeks.

More than 15,000 Palestinians have been martyred in the ‘Israeli’ attacks in Gaza since October 7.

A 4-day ceasefire in Gaza came into effect last week and has been extended twice.