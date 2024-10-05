No Script

‘Israeli’ Regime Recalls ‘Ambassador’ From Spain

'Israeli' Regime Recalls 'Ambassador' From Spain
folder_openZionist Entity access_time10 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that it was recalling its 'ambassador' in Madrid, Rodica Radian-Gordon, for consultations after comments made by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez about the ongoing war. The Spanish ambassador in 'Tel Aviv' was also summoned for a protest.

Speaking with the Spanish broadcaster TVE, Sanchez said he had “serious doubt” that ‘Israel’ was in compliance with international humanitarian law while waging war on the Palestinian group, given the imagery coming from the enclave and the “growing numbers of children dying.”

“Because of the outrageous remarks by the Spanish prime minister, who again repeated baseless claims, I have decided to summon the ‘Israeli’ 'ambassador' in Spain for consultations,” ‘Israeli’ Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on X [formerly Twitter].

Sanchez also urged the European Union to recognize the Palestinian state as a political solution to the current crisis. “It is in Europe’s interest to address this issue out of moral conviction because what we are seeing in Gaza is not acceptable,” he told TVE.

Israel Palestine Gaza spain PedroSanchez

Comments

