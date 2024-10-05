No Script

Spanish PM: ‘Israel’s’ ‘Indiscriminate Killing of Civilians Unacceptable’

10 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Citing the high number of civilian casualties in Gaza, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he doubts the ‘Israeli’ entity is respecting international humanitarian law.

“The footage we are seeing and the growing numbers of children dying, I have serious doubt [‘Israel’] is complying with international humanitarian law,” Sanchez told Spanish state-owned broadcaster TVE.

“The indiscriminate killing of innocent civilians, including thousands of boys and girls, is completely unacceptable,” he said.

Last week, Sanchez had called for the European Union’s recognition of a Palestinian state, saying the Spanish government might do so on its own.

