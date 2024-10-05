MP Raad Receives Le Drian at the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc Headquarters

By Al-Ahed News | Photo Credit: Moussa Housseini

Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Muhammad Raad, received the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the French ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro, at the bloc’s headquarters in Haret Hreik.

The meeting was attended by Hezbollah's Arab and International Relations official, Ammar al-Moussawi.