MP Raad Receives Le Drian at the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc Headquarters

folder_openLebanon access_time10 months ago
By Al-Ahed News | Photo Credit: Moussa Housseini  

Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Muhammad Raad, received the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the French ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro, at the bloc’s headquarters in Haret Hreik.

The meeting was attended by Hezbollah's Arab and International Relations official, Ammar al-Moussawi.

