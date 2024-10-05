- Home
MP Raad Receives Le Drian at the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc Headquarters
10 months ago
By Al-Ahed News | Photo Credit: Moussa Housseini
Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Muhammad Raad, received the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the French ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro, at the bloc’s headquarters in Haret Hreik.
The meeting was attended by Hezbollah's Arab and International Relations official, Ammar al-Moussawi.
