“Israeli” Forces Kill Two Palestinian Children in Jenin Refugee Camp

By Staff, Agencies

Two Palestinian children, including a nine-year-old boy, have been shot dead by "Israeli" forces in the Jenin refugee camp, according to local media.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Adam al-Ghoul, nine, and Basil Suleiman Abu al-Wafa, 15, were murdered by “Israeli” occupation soldiers in the camp, in the north of the occupied West Bank.

On Tuesday evening “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops launched an all-out assault on the camp, which is a major source of resistance and has been invaded repeatedly over the past year, especially since Hamas's October 7 Operation al-Aqsa Flood on the “Israeli” entity.

Locals told the Wafa news agency that “Israeli” troops forced residents of Damj neighborhood to leave their homes at gunpoint, after “massive destruction” by “Israeli” weaponry.

CCTV footage of Ghoul's killing was greeted with outrage on social media.

Ghoul can be seen running before falling down dead, apparently from a gunshot wound. Another boy is then seen dragging him off the street, with blood pooling beneath Ghoul.

"Unarmed and running away," wrote the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zumlot, writing on X, formerly Twitter.

"But ‘Israeli’ soldiers still killed this child in Jenin today in the same indiscriminate manner that they have been killing thousands of children in Gaza."

At least 227 Palestinians have been killed by “Israeli” troops and settlers in the West Bank in 50 days. Over 3,000 have been detained.

The early hours of Wednesday morning also saw “Israeli” forces launch a string of raids across several other refugee camps in the West Bank.

In Jericho, “Israeli” troops stormed homes in Ein el-Sultan and Aqbat Jabr refugee camps, accompanied by a military bulldozer in the latter.

Meanwhile, in Nablus, “Israeli” forces raided Askar camp, where violent confrontations broke out with residents.

In Ramallah, Palestinian homes were stormed in the Jalazone camp, after which young men from the camp confronted “Israeli” forces.

Settler violence has continued throughout the war and the ceasefire. France took notice on Wednesday saying that the European Union should consider sanctions on “Israeli” settlers who have targeted Palestinians in the West Bank as an option.

"We believe that the international community has a role to play to end these acts of violence which are extremely destabilizing for the region, but also harm the prospects for a two state-solution," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre told a weekly news briefing.

Truce extension negotiations on Wednesday were overshadowed by news from Hamas that an “Israeli” bombing had killed a hostage family in Gaza, including a 10-month-old baby.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said that the youngest hostage, baby Kfir Bibas, was killed along with his four-year-old brother Ariel and their mother.

Their announcement came shortly before the final release of women and child hostages scheduled under the truce.

The “Israeli” military said in a statement that it was "assessing the accuracy of the information" but added that it held Hamas responsible for the safety of all the hostages being held in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Euro-Med Monitor said on Wednesday that an independent international investigation committee must be established to look into the deaths of five newborn Palestinian children.

The statement was issued following the news that five premature Palestinian babies were discovered dead when the temporary truce was announced.

The “Israeli” entity started its war on Gaza on October 7 after resistance groups launched Operation al-Aqsa Flood in response to the regime’s intensified crimes against Palestinians.

The entity has also blocked supply of water, food, electricity, and medicines to Gaza, plunging the coastal area into a humanitarian crisis. The regime has been defying global calls for a ceasefire as well.