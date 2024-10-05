Islamic Jihad: “Israeli” Spies in Iran Identified after Op. Al-Aqsa Flood

By Staff, Agencies

The representative of the Islamic Jihad movement in Tehran said the identity of many spies working for the “Israeli” entity, even those inside Iran, were disclosed when the resistance forces obtained information from the “Israeli” data servers after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7.

Nasser Abu-Sharif, the Islamic Jihad's representative in Iran, made the remarks during an event held in Tehran on Wednesday. His remarks concerned the October 7 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood that was waged by the Islamic Jihad and its fellow Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

During the operation, "the resistance managed to take the ‘Israeli’ regime's intelligence servers to Gaza," he said.

"The servers contained the names of many spies even those who were inside the Islamic Republic," Abu-Sharif added.

He said the operation's "achievements beggar belief" since it caught "the entire world's intelligence apparatuses" by surprise.

As many as 50 “Israeli” bases were seized by the resistance during the operation, which also resulted in many fatalities within the “Israeli” regime's military, the envoy noted.

The Zionist “Israeli” regime responded to the operation by bringing Gaza under a genocidal war that has so far killed more than 15,500 people.