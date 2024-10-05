Ben Gvir Threatens to Tear Down ‘Israeli’ Government If War Not Resumed

By Staff, Agencies

Extremist Zionist minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Tuesday threatened to break apart the government if ‘Israel’ does not restart its war with Hamas, currently on a negotiated pause.

“Stopping the war = breaking apart the government,” the so-called ‘National Security Minister’ said in a statement.

Ben Gvir’s far-right ‘Otzma Yehudit’ party holds six seats in the coalition, and has three ministers in the 38-member cabinet.

Despite Ben Gvir’s threat, Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition would survive a Ben Gvir defection assuming the continued support of Minister Benny Gantz’s ‘National Unity’ party, which joined the government amid the war on Gaza.

Last week, Ben Gvir and ‘Otzma Yehudit’s’ two other ministers were the only cabinet ministers to oppose an agreement for Hamas to release captives it seized in its surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7 in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories in exchange for a four-day ceasefire in Gaza, and the gradual release of ‘Israeli’ and multi-national captives for Palestinian detainees behind ‘Israeli’ bars.

The ceasefire was extended for an additional two days on Monday and talks were held Tuesday in Qatar on a possible further extension. Netanyahu, his war cabinet colleagues and ‘Israeli’ ‘security’ chiefs have insisted the fighting in Gaza will resume after the temporary truce, as the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime pursues its alleged goals of toppling Hamas and securing the release of the captives.