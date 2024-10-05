50 Days of Captivity With A Dog!

By Shirin Arafah | Translated by Al-Ahed News



One of the more surprising scenes to emerge from the prisoner exchange between the “Israelis” and Palestinians involves an “Israeli” female prisoner who was handed over to the Red Cross and was accompanied by her dog. She was held captive for 50 days along with her pet.



This raises a few questions:

If we are in a state of crazy, brutal, and genocidal war and a complete stifling siege on the Gaza Strip, accompanied by a scarcity of food and water, why did the Hamas fighters allow the girl to keep the dog that needs special care and nutrition? The resistance group would be the only one obligated to care for the animal.

Why didn’t they think about disposing of it during all that time? Instead, they tolerated the animal that posed a threat because its movements and barking cannot be controlled and may have revealed their whereabouts.

If the world was amazed at the scenes of the prisoners who bid farewell to the men of the resistance with love and gratitude because of the good treatment they received, which the enemy’s media reluctantly acknowledged, how would they react today when they see Hamas, the organization they accuse of terrorism, keeping an animal in captivity? Perhaps the little girl insisted on taking it, taking care of it, and feeding it for 50 days while they faced a cruel and bloody war.

Hamas, which represents a great model of the morals and teachings of Islam, implemented to the letter the words of Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq (the Caliph of the Muslims) who delivered the following recommendation to the commander of his armies during the Sham conquest:

“You must not kill a child, nor a woman, nor an aged man. Bring no harm to the trees, nor burn them with fire, especially those which are fruitful, nor a barren animal. Slay not any of the enemy's flock. Save it for your food. Do not burn bees or drown them. Do not be cowardly.”

In your opinion, which of the two is more worthy of ruling the world today and achieving security that people hope for?

The unjust laws of the West, their false democracies, and their covenants that they trample on every occasion or the laws of God, which He legislated to us in Islam, and whose application we see in the Gaza war, at the hands of the men of the Islamic resistance Hamas?