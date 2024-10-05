No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Pentagon: No Money for ME Buildup to Back ‘Israel’
folder_openUnited States access_time10 months ago
By Staff, Agencies 

The Pentagon revealed that the US military is currently lacking the funds needed for its involvement in the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza, as the whole world is reacting to US participation in the “Israeli” atrocities against Palestinians.

Politico reported on Monday that the Pentagon has no money to pay for the US military buildup in the Middle East to back the “Israeli” entity after the Zionist forces launched a genocidal campaign on the people of the Gaza Strip last month.

“We’re taking it out of hide,” said Chris Sherwood, a Pentagon spokesman, adding that “Current events have revised some of the operational assumptions used to develop the FY 2024 President’s Budget request. Specifically, neither the base budget request nor the FY 2024 supplemental request included funding for US operations related to ‘Israel’."

The US federal government, the military included, is currently running under a stopgap bill, which temporarily keeps the government open. The stopgap, which has averted the looming government shutdown since June, freezes spending at Fiscal Year 2023 funding levels.

“Given the fact that the Pentagon had not planned for the recent military buildup in the Middle East, the US Military Department of has had to pull money from existing operations and maintenance accounts to allocate elsewhere,” the report said.

The Pentagon spokesperson said the department had to hunt for funds, which meant less money for training, exercises, and the deployments that the military had already planned for the year.
Sherwood said some payments owed by the US military to private military contractors and manufacturers could also be delayed.

Some “delivery of military articles, services, and/or military education” could be paused, Sherwood said earlier in September when Pentagon was short of funds for Kiev.

