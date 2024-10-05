Imam Khamenei: US Regional Plans Disrupted by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the historic Hamas Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was mainly against the Zionist regime, but was able to disrupt the table of American policies in the region and will hopefully erase the “agenda.”

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with hundreds of members of Iran's Basij volunteer forces in Tehran on Wednesday on the occasion of the National Basij Week.

“The historic event of Al-Aqsa Flood is against the Zionist regime but it is aimed at de-Americanization. This incident literally managed to disrupt the table of American policies in the region, and God willing, if this flood continues, it will wipe out the whole table,” Imam Khamenei noted.

“Al-Aqsa Flood will not run out of steam and they should know that the current situation will not continue.”

His Eminence stressed that the ‘Israeli’ atrocities in Gaza not only disgraced the ‘Israeli’ regime but the United States, certain European countries, and Western culture and civilization.

“The barbaric and cruel actions that the Zionist regime committed in its crimes against the people of Gaza, not only destroyed the reputation of the regime, but also that of the United States. It took away the reputation of several renowned European countries, and also ruined the reputation of Western culture and civilization,” Imam Khamenei underlined.

“The culture and civilization of the West is the very civilization that when 5,000 children are killed with phosphorus bombs, the regime of a certain Western country says ‘Israel’ is defending itself. Is this self-defense? This is Western culture, which has been discredited,” His Eminence added.

Imam Khamenei said the ‘Israeli’ atrocities in Gaza over the past 50 days summarize the regime’s decades-long crimes against Palestinians.

“The tragedies of the last 50 days are a small part of the 75-year-long crimes of the Zionist regime in Palestine,” His Eminence noted.

Referring to Lebanon as example, Imam Khamenei noted that the Americans said they were seeking to shape a new Middle East according to a map that served their interests. However, they failed. “The Americans wanted to eliminate Hezbollah, but they failed. Hezbollah today is ten times stronger than before.”

Additionally, His Eminence mentioned that the Americans wanted to swallow Iraq, but they could not. They sought to hand Syria to Daesh [ISIS/ISIL] and al-Nusra Front, but they failed. “The new Middle East that the US wanted to implement completely failed.”

Imam Khamenei also underlined that “The Islamic Republic of Iran believes in a referendum in Palestine and the Palestinian public opinion. The Islamic Republic is not of the view of throwing Zionists and Jews into the sea.”

“Some Arabs used to say this, but Iran never said so. Iran does not throw anyone into the sea. We believe in the Palestinian people's opinion; the government formed by the votes of the Palestinian people will make decisions about the people who live there,” Imam Khamenei said, adding that it may let all the people who came from other countries stay in Palestine.