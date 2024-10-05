No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

The “Israeli” Entity’s Haunted North

The “Israeli” Entity’s Haunted North
10 months ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographics shedding light on the evacuations of Zionist “Israeli” settlers from the northern settlements of the “Israeli” entity until November 27., 2023.

The “Israeli” Entity’s Haunted North

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah

Last Update: 05-10-2024

