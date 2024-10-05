Ahed Tamimi On New List of Palestinian Detainees Slated for Liberation

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi is among 50 Palestinian detainees listed as candidates to be released as part of the exchange agreement between Hamas and the Zionist regime.

Tamimi, who is known for a 2017 video showing her physically confronting ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers, has become a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

She was detained on November 6 as part of the ‘Israeli’ regime’s wide-scale detention campaigns in the occupied West Bank during its brutal war on Gaza.

Tamimi, 22, gained prominence in her community for her daring actions against Zionist soldiers and has been deemed by many as a national hero for West Bank Palestinians.