No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Ahed Tamimi On New List of Palestinian Detainees Slated for Liberation

Ahed Tamimi On New List of Palestinian Detainees Slated for Liberation
folder_openPalestine access_time10 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi is among 50 Palestinian detainees listed as candidates to be released as part of the exchange agreement between Hamas and the Zionist regime.

Tamimi, who is known for a 2017 video showing her physically confronting ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers, has become a symbol of Palestinian resistance.

She was detained on November 6 as part of the ‘Israeli’ regime’s wide-scale detention campaigns in the occupied West Bank during its brutal war on Gaza.

Tamimi, 22, gained prominence in her community for her daring actions against Zionist soldiers and has been deemed by many as a national hero for West Bank Palestinians.

Palestine Gaza westbank AhedTamimi IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Hamas Commends the “Gush Etzion” Op.: Strategic Importance in Timing, Location

Hamas Commends the “Gush Etzion” Op.: Strategic Importance in Timing, Location

one month ago
Heroic Palestinian Ops. in Occupied West Bank Injures At Least 3 “Israeli” Settlers

Heroic Palestinian Ops. in Occupied West Bank Injures At Least 3 “Israeli” Settlers

one month ago
Report: ’Israel’s’ aerial and artillery strikes kill 6 Palestinians across Gaza

Report: ’Israel’s’ aerial and artillery strikes kill 6 Palestinians across Gaza

one month ago
WHO: Three-Day Pause in Gaza War for Polio Vaccination

WHO: Three-Day Pause in Gaza War for Polio Vaccination

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot