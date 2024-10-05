Islamic Jihad Says Ready to Repel “Israeli” Aggression Against Gazans

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement has voiced its full readiness to repel any “Israeli” aggression against residents of the Gaza Strip in reaction to the extension of a humanitarian pause in fighting between fellow Hamas group and the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

“Following efforts made through mediation, an agreement was reached to extend the truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip under the same conditions as stated in the prisoner swap deal,” the Gaza-based movement said in a statement released early on Tuesday morning.

The Islamic Jihad added that Palestinian resistance factions sought to protect public interests and receive the largest possible amount of humanitarian aid under the extended truce.

“The Islamic Jihad movement, alongside other resistance forces, is closely monitoring the behavior of the Zionist enemy, and is ready to safeguard national interests and prevent aggression against the Palestinians at any cost,” the statement read.

The “Israeli” entity launched a deadly offensive against the besieged enclave on October 7, after Hamas carried out the surprise large-scale Operation Al-Aqsa Flood into the occupied territories and “Israeli” settlements.

According to Gaza officials, seven weeks of relentless “Israeli” attacks in Gaza killed nearly 15,000 Palestinians, more than a third of them children, and displaced at least 1.5 million.