4th Phase of Swap Deal: 33 Palestinian Prisoners Liberated After Hamas Frees 11 ‘Israeli’ Captives

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist regime has released another group of Palestinian prisoners after the Hamas resistance movement freed nearly a dozen captives in the fourth phase of a swap deal between the two sides.

‘Israeli’ prison officials released 33 Palestinian prisoners early Tuesday, hours after the Hamas movement delivered 11 foreign nationals, who had been held captive in the Gaza Strip, to the Red Cross. The freed captives were dual nationals of France, Germany and Argentina.

According to the Palestinian media, 24 Palestinian prisoners, who were released from ‘Ofer’ military prison, were carried by a Red Cross bus to the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. Nine other prisoners, who were released from al-Moskobiya detention center in the occupied city of al-Quds, where received by their families.

Earlier on Monday, ‘Israeli’ occupation forces had raided the homes of the families of a number of al-Quds detainees prior to their release, warning them against holding any celebrations or gatherings.

In Ramallah, hundreds of people received the liberated detainees, chanting slogans and congratulating them on their freedom. They also called for the release of the rest of Palestinian detainees in ‘Israeli’ detention centers.

The regime's forces fired live bullets and tear gas canisters at civilians who had gathered close to ‘Ofer’ prison, including in the West Bank town of Beitunia, fatally shooting a Palestinian youth.

Palestinian sources reported that 26-year-old Yassin Abdullah al-Asmar died after being hit by the ‘Israeli’ forces' live fire in the chest during confrontations that broke out in Beitunia, while another young man was shot in the foot.

Earlier on Monday, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed Al Ansari, had announced in a post on X social media platform that 33 Palestinians will be released in exchange for 11 captives from Gaza.

He added, “Those released from ‘Israeli’ prisons include 30 [Palestinian] minors and 3 women,” while those released from Gaza included three French citizens, two German citizens, and six Argentinian citizens.

The fourth phase of the prisoner exchange took place hours after the announcement that a four-day truce between ‘Israel’ and Hamas in Gaza has been extended by two days.

Prior to Monday, 39 ‘Israeli’ captives and 117 Palestinian prisoners had been released in three phases under the swap agreement. In addition, Hamas has also released 19 foreign nationals.