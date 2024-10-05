No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

“Israeli” Army Dismisses Officers Over Gaza Battle Withdrawal

“Israeli” Army Dismisses Officers Over Gaza Battle Withdrawal
folder_openZionist Entity access_time10 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

In a move underlining “Israeli” army’s internal crisis, the army announced that it has dismissed two officers. This step was taken in response to an incident where their unit withdrew from a combat situation in the northern Gaza Strip.

The unit’s retreat from the engagement sparked serious concerns about the decision-making and conduct of its leaders. 

According to sources, a senior “Israeli” military intelligence officer had previously dismissed a detailed warning about a potential Hamas raid, labeling it an ‘imaginary scenario’. 

This incident occurred on October 7, the same day as the unit’s withdrawal from the Gaza engagement. It is unclear whether the dismissed warning and the subsequent retreat from the battle are linked, but both incidents raise questions about the “Israeli” army’s tactical decision-making.

Hamas Palestine Gaza IsraeliMilitary IsraeliOccupation AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Over Half of ’Metula’ Settlement Homes Damaged Since War Began

Over Half of ’Metula’ Settlement Homes Damaged Since War Began

15 days ago
“Israel”: Hezbollah is Preparing for A Military Op against Us

“Israel”: Hezbollah is Preparing for A Military Op against Us

17 days ago
“Maariv”: Hezbollah Won the Battle, Forcing “Israel” to Retreat

“Maariv”: Hezbollah Won the Battle, Forcing “Israel” to Retreat

17 days ago
“Israeli” Political Chaos Intensifies as Sa’ar might Replace Gallant: northern Front Main Challenge

“Israeli” Political Chaos Intensifies as Sa’ar might Replace Gallant: northern Front Main Challenge

18 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot