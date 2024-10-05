IRG Second-in-command: 1 Million ‘Israelis’ Fled Occupied Territories after October 7

By Staff, Agencies

Deputy Chief of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG], Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, stressed that the extent of the Zionist entity’s defeat in its military onslaught on Gaza was so great that a total of one million ‘Israelis’ are estimated to have fled the occupied territories since October 7.

Addressing a conference on the Al-Aqsa Al-Flood operation, held in Tehran on Monday, Fadavi said the operation has had remarkable “strategic achievements” for the resistance forces.

He further added that while the Zionist entity had created an image that the occupied territories are the safest place for Jews, around one million “Israelis” are estimated to have left those regions since October 7.

“Since all of the ‘Israelis’ residing in the occupied territories have dual nationality, they concluded that they had better depart for safer destinations after the Al-Aqsa Flood operation,” Fadavi underlined.

The Iranian General went on to say that “another strategic defeat the Zionist regime has suffered is that its image was damaged across the world, as 92 percent of the world population held demonstrations against ‘Israel’.”