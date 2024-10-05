Iran’s New Destroyer “Daylaman” Goes in Service in Caspian Sea

By Staff, Agencies

Daylaman, the newest Iranian destroyer, joined the Navy’s Caspian fleet on Monday.

The military vessel, whose hull identification number is 78, officially came into operation at a ceremony in the northern port city of Bandar Anzali, attended by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, and Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani.

Weighing 1,500 tons, the destroyer has been designed and manufactured by the Defense Ministry under the aegis of the Navy.

Daylaman is known as the most advanced version of the Jamaran-class vessels.

In remarks at the event, the Navy commander said the new destroyer helps the northern naval fleet to improve its capabilities and durability in the Caspian Sea and promote maritime security.

Daylaman is equipped with modern equipment and weaponry, the admiral added, noting that the destroyer can be used for training the naval forces and carrying out rescue and relief operations.