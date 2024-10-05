‘Israeli’ Strike Puts Damascus Airport Out of Service

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ regime has carried out airstrikes on Syria’s Damascus International Airport, putting the facility out of service.

The Syrian Army said in a statement on Sunday that the country’s air defenses intercepted ‘Israeli’ missiles flying from the Golan Heights, adding that the ‘Israeli’ strikes, which also hit other targets near the capital, led only to material losses without elaborating on the extent of damage to the airport.

According to Syrian media, the raids damaged the runways, forcing incoming flights to be diverted to airports in the northwestern city of Aleppo as well as the port city of Latakia.

The latest strikes came just hours after flights had resumed in Damascus Airport following a similar attack last month.

On October 22, ‘Israel’ carried out fresh aerial assaults on Syria’s two main airports in the cities of Damascus and Aleppo, putting both facilities out of service.

Both airports were hit on October 12 and Aleppo was targeted a second time on October 14, according to Syrian aviation authorities.

The Zionist regime frequently targets Syria, but rarely comments on its attacks on the Syrian territories, which many see as a knee-jerk reaction to the Syrian government’s success in confronting and decimating terrorism.

The ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has been one of the main supporters of terrorist groups that oppose the democratically-elected government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria.

Damascus has repeatedly complained to the United Nations over the 'Israeli' assaults, urging the world body's Security Council to act against the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime’s crimes. Its demands, however, have fallen on deaf ears.