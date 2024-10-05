Yemeni Forces Fire Ballistic Missiles at US Destroyer in Gulf of Aden - CENTCOM

By Staff, Agencies

The US military said the Yemeni Armed Forces have fired two ballistic missiles in the direction of USS Mason, an Arleigh-Burke class destroyer, in the Gulf of Aden.

In a statement, the US Central Command [CENTCOM] said that the destroyer was targeted early Monday morning local time after it aided the tanker ship Central Park that had been seized in the Gulf of Aden.

“The missiles landed in the Gulf of Aden approximately ten nautical miles from the ships,” the statement added.

“There was no damage or reported injuries from either vessel during this incident,” it claimed.

The Central Park was carrying phosphoric acid and had an international crew of 22, The Associated Press reported. It sent a distress signal prompting the US aircraft USS Mason to respond.

The tanker ship sails under the Liberian flag and is managed by London-based Zodiac Maritime, which is part of ‘Israeli’ billionaire Eyal Ofer's Zodiac Group.

Earlier this month, the Yemeni Armed Forces seized a vehicle transport ship also linked to ‘Israel’ in the Red Sea off Yemen.

They have threatened to attack ‘Israeli’ ships in the waters off Yemen and launched drone and missile strikes targeting the occupied territories in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Zionist regime waged a war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group conducted Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the aggression, the ‘Tel Aviv’ regime has killed nearly 15,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left vast swathes of the coastal enclave in ruins.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.