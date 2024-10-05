No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Pro-Palestine Rallies in Australia Continue as Truce Takes Hold in Gaza 

Pro-Palestine Rallies in Australia Continue as Truce Takes Hold in Gaza 
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time10 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Hundreds of Australian students skipped class in Sydney on Friday to protest for the freedom of Palestinians.

Students of all ages, from primary school to university students, gathered outside Sydney's Town Hall with banners and Palestinian flags before marching through the city chanting.

The protest came a day after thousands of school students in Melbourne gathered for a "Free Palestine" protest. Australian state and federal leaders have urged students to stay in school and not attend the protests.

Elsewhere in New York, Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in Washington Square to protest against what they consider the illegal occupation of Palestinian territory.

Groups like the Palestinian Youth Movement, al-Awda NY, and Peoples Forum participated in the demonstration.

Israel Palestine australia GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Western Ambassadors Skip Nagasaki Ceremony Over “Israel” Exclusion

Western Ambassadors Skip Nagasaki Ceremony Over “Israel” Exclusion

one month ago
Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus to Form Interim Government in Crisis Impacted Bangladesh

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus to Form Interim Government in Crisis Impacted Bangladesh

one month ago
Bangladesh Student Protesters to Meet with Army Chief after PM Resigns

Bangladesh Student Protesters to Meet with Army Chief after PM Resigns

one month ago
Bangladesh: Hundreds Killed As PM Quits

Bangladesh: Hundreds Killed As PM Quits

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 05-10-2024 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot