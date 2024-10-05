No Script

Pentagon Ex-Advisor: Not Much US Military Stocks Left, Almost All Been Sent to Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Former US War Department advisor and military analyst Colonel Douglas McGregor took to X [formerly Twitter] to comment on the current state of the US military reserves.

In a stark assessment, Colonel McGregor noted that the Ukrainian conflict has significantly depleted US military assets.

“We have sent almost all of our war stocks, weapons systems and ammunition to Ukraine. We don't have a great deal left. The war in Ukraine is lost. Make Peace you fools!” the statement reads.

McGregor has previously pointed out that the Ukrainian army is on the verge of collapse due to mass desertion. The analyst has pointed out that Ukrainian commanders are surrendering entire platoons because they are unable to evacuate wounded soldiers.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that Western military aid does not bode well for Ukraine and only prolongs the conflict. In addition, vehicles carrying supplied weapons are a legitimate target for the Russian army.

