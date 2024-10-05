‘Israel’ Definite Loser in Gaza War: Imam Khamenei’s Military Adviser

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist regime has achieved none of its objectives in the military onslaught against Gaza and its plans have certainly ended in failure, a top military adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said.

Addressing a gathering of Basij forces on Saturday, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi underlined that the Zionist regime has attained none of the purposes it had declared in the brutal war against the Gaza Strip.

The ‘Israeli’ regime is definitely the loser in the Gaza war, he added, saying the Zionist regime’s sole achievements were massacring 14,000 Palestinian people and injuring 38,000 others.

Deriding the Zionist prime minister who had vowed to eradicate Hamas and turn Gaza into rubble, the Iranian general said Hamas continues to exist and the people of Gaza have heroically stood against the ‘Israeli’ genocide with their resistance.

As Major General Safavi slammed the US support for the ‘Israeli’ regime from the outset of the Gaza war, he said the Zionist regime would have given in to a ceasefire much earlier if Washington had not taken command of the political and military decisions in the ‘Israeli’ onslaught.

More than 14,800 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, have been martyred in Gaza in the ‘Israeli’ trikes since October 7.

After prolonged negotiations and a delay of at least 24 hours, a four-day truce between the occupation and Hamas took effect on Friday morning, with captives held in Gaza released in exchange for Palestinian women and children detained in ‘Israeli’ prisons.