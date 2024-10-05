Iran FM: Palestinian Nation, Resistance to Decide Future of Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the solution for Gaza and the future of the enclave will be decided by the Palestinian people and the Resistance.

The Iranian FM made the comments in an interview with Al Jazeera on Friday in the Qatari capital, Doha, which he visited for the third time since the ‘Israeli’ regime aggression on Gaza started on October 7 to meet with high-ranking Qatari officials and Hamas movement's leadership.

"We received messages from the US declaring that they do not want to broaden the war," the top Iranian diplomat said.

"Our response to the Americans is that they are broadening the war by supporting ‘Israel’ and further arming it," he added.

The Iranian foreign minister went on to note that "The United States wrongly thinks it can decide about who will run Gaza without the return of the Palestinians."

He further said that ‘Israel’ could not continue the Gaza battle had it not been for Washington's support.

Amir Abdollahian also expressed hope that this temporary ceasefire will be the beginning of the cessation of the crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

The ‘Israeli’ regime launched the war on Gaza on October 7 following the large-scale operation by the territory's resistance groups.

‘Israel’ has killed more than 14,800 Palestinian people, including over 6,150 children, in Gaza since October 7.

The Qatari-mediated truce took effect at 7:00 a.m. on Friday. As part of the agreement, 13 ‘Israeli’ captives in Gaza are due to be freed at 4:00 p.m., followed by a number of Palestinian detainees from ‘Israeli’ jails.

Under the terms of the agreement, for every ‘Israeli’ captive released, there will be three Palestinian prisoners released, namely women and children. Two hundred aid trucks that include medical supplies for the entire Gaza Strip will also be allowed in during the four-day truce.